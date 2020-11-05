Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives $67.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 116,613 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Cree by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after buying an additional 157,989 shares during the period.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $64.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $77.19.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cree will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

