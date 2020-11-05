CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CRT.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 27.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.61. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.14 and a 12 month high of C$17.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.