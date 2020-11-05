Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) (LON:CBP) Shares Gap Down to $200.00

Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) (LON:CBP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $200.00, but opened at $193.00. Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) shares last traded at $193.00, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $144.64 million and a PE ratio of 14.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 232.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) Company Profile (LON:CBP)

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. It also offers financial, legal, and property valuation services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.