Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lifted to Sell at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $55.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.