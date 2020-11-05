Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,416 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $6,653,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $298,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $4,075,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total transaction of $2,088,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $175,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,296 shares of company stock worth $25,002,811. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $344.50 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.41 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.91.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

