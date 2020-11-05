Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $282.07 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.21.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

