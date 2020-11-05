Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $95.34 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 5,561.40%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

