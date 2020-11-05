Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total transaction of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 618,724 shares of company stock worth $220,528,705. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $373.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.01. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $387.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

