Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.30 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $112.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on Z. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $112,209.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,725.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $192,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,693,410 shares of company stock valued at $138,916,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

