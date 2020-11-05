Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,741 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 30,858 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $131.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $130.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

