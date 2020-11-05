Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,444 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 688,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,490,000 after buying an additional 199,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

NYSE BMY opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of -654.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

