Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,235 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $807,470.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,671.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,104 shares of company stock worth $5,686,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

