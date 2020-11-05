Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.65 Million Stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 626,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 116.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,580,000 after buying an additional 32,517,341 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 500.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,943,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,022,000 after buying an additional 8,288,417 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 47.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,157,000 after buying an additional 5,299,642 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,497,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 6,151.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,900,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after buying an additional 2,854,500 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1359 dividend. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Nomura Instinet raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

