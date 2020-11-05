Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.