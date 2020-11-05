Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 26,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Micron Technology by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 51,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,626,000. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU stock opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

