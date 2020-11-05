Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,360 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 27.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.01, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

