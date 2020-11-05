Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 17,614 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 32,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $202.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.06 and its 200 day moving average is $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $209.55.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

