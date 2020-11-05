Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 49.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.93.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $149.06 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

