Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $74.42.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

