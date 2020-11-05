Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $127.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. Raymond James upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

QCOM opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $132.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. The firm has a market cap of $145.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

