Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €20.80 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.07 ($22.44).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €13.71 ($16.13) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

