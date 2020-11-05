Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 6.6% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.22.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.