Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Shares Gap Down to $65.00

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Directa Plus PLC (LON:DCTA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.00, but opened at $62.50. Directa Plus shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 9,353 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 million and a PE ratio of -6.33.

Directa Plus Company Profile

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells grapheme-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. The company's products are used in elastomers, textiles, water treatment, polymer nanocomposites, carbon fiber, and 3D printing.

