Donald J. Long, Jr. Sells 3,570 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Donald J. Long, Jr. sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $222,303.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,033.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 25.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 915,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after buying an additional 70,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens started coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.