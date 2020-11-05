e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $158,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 84,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $1,681,063.02. Insiders have sold 222,920 shares of company stock worth $4,481,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

