Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $85.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $92,375.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,904 shares of company stock worth $6,706,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

