Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.26 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in Texas Instruments by 35.3% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,726,000 after purchasing an additional 196,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,037 shares of company stock valued at $14,331,126 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $152.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.27. The company has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

