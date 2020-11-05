Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $847,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,477,000 after buying an additional 900,744 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,982,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after buying an additional 510,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,812,000 after purchasing an additional 383,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 158.7% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 620,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,501,000 after purchasing an additional 380,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $104.99 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,886. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.