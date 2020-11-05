Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 36 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $2,915,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 658.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $1,230,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 27.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total transaction of $3,766,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,465,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total value of $764,626.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,310,063.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,589 shares of company stock worth $8,189,208. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,080.23 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,098.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,004.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $878.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

