Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 640 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,888,000 after purchasing an additional 414,812 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,997,000 after purchasing an additional 376,524 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $38,782,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Avery Dennison by 397.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 145,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after buying an additional 116,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $143.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average is $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $146.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVY shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

