Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DEA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $126,952,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 87.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,476,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 686,830 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 298.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 292,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 271,333 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,387,000 after acquiring an additional 235,933 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,996.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,375 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

