Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Receives $44.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

EV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of EV stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

