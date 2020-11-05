EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $695-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.00 million.EPAM Systems also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.63-1.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. VTB Capital cut EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.79.

NYSE EPAM opened at $328.86 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $356.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.93 and a 200-day moving average of $277.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total transaction of $1,105,800.96. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

