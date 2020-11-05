EPG Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

