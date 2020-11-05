EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 813 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

