Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

TSE:EQB opened at C$93.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$44.57 and a 12 month high of C$121.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$79.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.30, for a total transaction of C$213,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,390,845.60. Also, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 7,032 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.25, for a total transaction of C$550,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at C$61,035. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,518 shares of company stock worth $1,006,488.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

