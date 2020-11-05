Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Trading Up 6.5%

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.97 and last traded at $52.53. Approximately 3,740,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,633,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. ValuEngine raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

