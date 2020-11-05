Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) Receives $46.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $437,680,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $67,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,515,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,791,000 after buying an additional 1,587,194 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,547,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,847,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after acquiring an additional 604,573 shares during the last quarter.

WTRG opened at $41.19 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

