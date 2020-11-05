Essex Property Trust, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $12.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $12.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.03 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.29.

ESS opened at $225.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.64. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,578,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,857,000 after acquiring an additional 77,398 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,556,000 after buying an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,188,000 after buying an additional 101,205 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 415,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,383,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $87,450,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

