Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.73.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $211.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.12. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

