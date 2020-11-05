Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

EVRG stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

