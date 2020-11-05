Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

EVK opened at €21.59 ($25.40) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries AG has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €22.47 and a 200 day moving average of €23.11.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

