Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 229 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Visa by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.22.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

