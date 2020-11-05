ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXLS. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.11.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. ExlService has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $81.71.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $90,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.69 per share, with a total value of $95,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

