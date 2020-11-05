Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $95.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $511,135.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,190,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,139 shares of company stock valued at $28,666,329. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.