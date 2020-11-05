Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.52

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD opened at $86.93 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,190,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,139 shares of company stock worth $28,666,329 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.