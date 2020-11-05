FB Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

FB Financial has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FB Financial to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get FB Financial alerts:

NYSE:FBK opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $203,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $119,566.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.