FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Raised by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $269.10 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $293.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.25 and a 200 day moving average of $184.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,716 shares of company stock worth $29,380,552. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

