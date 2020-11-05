Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Trading 7.8% Higher

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 116,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 225,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $207.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of -0.11.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 544.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 68,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.