Financial Contrast: HNI (NYSE:HNI) versus Maxx Sports TV (NYSE:AMXX)

HNI (NYSE:HNI) and Maxx Sports TV (OTCMKTS:AMXX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of HNI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of HNI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Maxx Sports TV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HNI and Maxx Sports TV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HNI $2.25 billion 0.64 $110.50 million N/A N/A Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HNI has higher revenue and earnings than Maxx Sports TV.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HNI and Maxx Sports TV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HNI 0 1 1 0 2.50 Maxx Sports TV 0 0 0 0 N/A

HNI currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.05%. Given HNI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HNI is more favorable than Maxx Sports TV.

Volatility & Risk

HNI has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxx Sports TV has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HNI and Maxx Sports TV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HNI 3.33% 17.16% 7.04% Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HNI beats Maxx Sports TV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufacturHON Industries Inc.es and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands. This segment sells its products through independent dealers, wholesalers, and office product distributors, as well as directly to end-user customers; and federal, state, and local governments. The company's Hearth Products segment provides various gas, wood, electric, and pellet fueled fireplaces; inserts; stoves; facings; and accessories primarily for home use under the Heatilator, Heat & Glo, Majestic, Monessen, Quadra-Fire, Harman, Vermont Castings, PelPro, and Stellar Hearth brands. This segment markets its products through independent dealers and distributors, and corporation-owned distribution and retail outlets. HNI Corporation was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

Maxx Sports TV Company Profile

Reconditioned Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells workstations, tables, sit-to-stand products, and storage products in the United States. It also provides accessories, such as echo add-on panels, laminate privacy screens, and desktop power products. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Chandler, Arizona.

